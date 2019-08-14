Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (down previously from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 366 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

Shares of LON CRST traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 338.80 ($4.43). 153,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $871.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.39.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

