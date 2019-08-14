Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.04 and a quick ratio of 18.04.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.