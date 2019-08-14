Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

CYAN stock remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70. Cyanotech has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

