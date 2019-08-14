Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 2,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.