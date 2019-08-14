CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports.

CTEK stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 156,034 shares in the last quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

