Darin Anthony Rayburn Acquires 1,000 Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$554,885.56.

Shares of TSE:MRD traded down C$0.40 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.