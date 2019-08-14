DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. DASAN Zhone Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

DZSI opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.