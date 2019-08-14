Datawallet (DXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,250.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bibox, Cobinhood and BitForex. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01323996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00093779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

