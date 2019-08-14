Datum Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $144,342.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00268098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.01400968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

