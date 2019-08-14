Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.07. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,189 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 409,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 447,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

