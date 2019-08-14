DCORP Utility 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DCORP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, DCORP Utility has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. DCORP Utility has a total market capitalization of $355,707.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.04541442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DCORP Utility is www.dcorp.it.

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

