De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $222.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $223.50, with a volume of 135,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on De La Rue from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from De La Rue’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. De La Rue’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

