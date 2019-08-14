DECENT (DCT) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and BCEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $210,158.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008126 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

