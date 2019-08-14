DecentBet (DBET) Tops One Day Volume of $1,737.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,737.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00269332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.01389295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

