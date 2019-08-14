Decimated Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Decimated token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Decimated has traded 68.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decimated has a market cap of $112,885.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.04419435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Decimated Profile

DIO is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,149,055 tokens. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

