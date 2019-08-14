Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,189,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,970,200 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

