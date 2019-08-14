Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,683,000 after buying an additional 1,497,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after buying an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.42. 902,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

