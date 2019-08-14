DEEX Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 6% lower against the dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $553,558.00 and approximately $4,882.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010587 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003573 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

