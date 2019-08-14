DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,985 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $72,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.