DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,350 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $121,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 197,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 196,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

