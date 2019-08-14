DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,030 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,275,354,000 after acquiring an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $630,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,455,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $518,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.