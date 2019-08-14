Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,994,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 219,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

