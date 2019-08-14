Deluxe Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deluxe to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

DLX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

