Desjardins Comments on Calian Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.58 million.

Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Calian Group stock opened at C$34.04 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$25.76 and a 1 year high of C$34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79. The stock has a market cap of $264.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.75, for a total transaction of C$87,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$166,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at C$628,192.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,414 shares of company stock worth $624,182.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

