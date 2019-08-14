DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 11,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,483. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.