Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 11,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.30.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.