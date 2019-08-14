Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

DRNA opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $164,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

