Dicker Data Ltd (DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on September 2nd

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Dicker Data stock traded up A$0.32 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$6.37 ($4.52). 213,197 shares of the stock were exchanged. Dicker Data has a fifty-two week low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of A$7.85 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,500.00 ($86,879.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,446.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

