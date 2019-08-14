Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Announces Earnings Results

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

DSS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,667. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,002,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,004,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,907.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.