Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires $183,900.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,167 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $113,041.11.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 2,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $185,900.00.

DMLP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $629.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.35% and a return on equity of 51.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $959,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

