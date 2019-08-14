Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,699,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,412,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 424,070 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

DEI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. 933,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,106. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.