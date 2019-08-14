Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 3,898,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DOVA traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 173,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $465.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.57. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 544.09% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. Equities analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $445,343.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 85,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,419,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 610,916 shares of company stock worth $8,689,169 and sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

DOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dova Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

