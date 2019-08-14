Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. Drive Shack shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 9,705 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on DS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,773 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 233,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 598,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

