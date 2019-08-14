DubaiCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $925.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $347,073.00 and approximately $925.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 46.7% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

