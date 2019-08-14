Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTH. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Duluth by 221.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.