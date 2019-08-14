Dundas Partners LLP Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 117,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,804,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

