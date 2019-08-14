Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.15. Dundee shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 38,403 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

