DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DXPE traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $575.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.65. DXP Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

