Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 304.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.4%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

