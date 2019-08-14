Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of EGIF opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

