Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of EGRX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 123,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $793.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

