Eastern Co (EML) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Eastern has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

EML traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Eastern has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $61.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

