Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Echo Global Logistics worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $202,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ECHO. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

