ECN Capital Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.40 million.

ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.06%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.