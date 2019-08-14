Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

EIX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 108,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

