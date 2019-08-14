Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Edison Nation news, CEO Christopher Ferguson purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,307.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas S. Ferguson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,650 shares of company stock worth $144,544. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15. Edison Nation has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

About Edison Nation

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

