Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.19 million and $21,220.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00269711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01347936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, Gate.io, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

