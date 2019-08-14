Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $6.29. Educational Development shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Keefe Daniel E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,574.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,535 shares of company stock worth $44,726 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

