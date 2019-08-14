Edward S. Lampert Acquires 38,652 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SRG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,397. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.2% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.