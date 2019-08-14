Elastic Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026039 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003980 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Elastic

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

